Jim Cramer Calls Novovax Is a 'Robinhood Stock'

Katherine Ross

Novovax announced that it is going to start the final phase of its developing coronavirus vaccine trails in the United Kingdom.

Novavax said the trial will enroll around 10,0000 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 84 -- with least a quarter of them over the age of 65 -- over the next four to six week in order to test the effectiveness and immunogenicity of its NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Novavax also said it was scaling-up its production capacity, with the aim of producing around 2 billion doses each year should the current vaccine candidate meet regulatory approval.

“With a high level of SARS-CoV-2 transmission observed and expected to continue in the UK, we are optimistic that this pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial will enroll quickly and provide a near-term view of NVX-CoV2373’s efficacy,” said Novavax's R&D president Gregory Glenn. “The data from this trial is expected to support regulatory submissions for licensure in the UK, EU and other countries. We are grateful for the support of the UK Government, including from its Department of Health and Social Care and National Institute for Health Research, to advance this important research.”

The World Health Organization says that around 150 potential vaccines are currently under some form of study, with 34 active human trials taking place from Russian to Bahrain.

