Watch: Jim Cramer Says Take Novavax 'With Grain of Salt'

Katherine Ross

Another vaccine candidate to treat coronavirus has emerged. 

Novavax has begun enrolling patients in a trial for its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The Phase 1 portion of the trial will enroll about 130 healthy participants 18 to 59 years of age at two sites in Australia. The trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the company's vaccine candidate.

Stanley Erck, CEO of Novavax, said, “We look forward to sharing the clinical results in July and, if promising, quickly initiating the Phase 2 portion of the trial.”

“Administering our vaccine in the first participants of this clinical trial is a significant achievement, bringing us one step closer toward addressing the fundamental need for a vaccine in the fight against the global Covid‑19 pandemic,” said Erck.

The company said that it will use its adjuvant technology, which can induce a stronger response to vaccines and increase the production of antibodies, alongside its NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine candidate. 

However, Jim Cramer is not sold on the potential for a Novovax vaccine. 

He breaks down why he isn't as positive on this vaccine when compared to others to TheStreet's Katherine Ross in the video above. Cramer's advice? Take the Novavax news with a "grain of salt." 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

