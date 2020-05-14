StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says You Can't Be in Oil Stocks

Katherine Ross

Let's talk about oil.

Oil prices in the U.S. were rising Thursday after the U.S. Energy Department reported a surprise decrease in domestic crude stocks, and the International Energy Agency said global demand could return in the second half of the year as economies recovery and OPEC production cuts take hold.

The IEA said Thursday in its monthly report for May that demand was a little stronger than expected but still projected global demand to decline by 21.5 million barrels a day. Global oil supplies were projected to fall by 12 million barrels a day, or about 12%, during May.

“We see early signs of a gradual rebalancing of oil markets. It is still gradual and it is still fragile,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director.

So, what does Jim Cramer think about oil?

He told TheStreet's Katherine Ross, "You have to get out of everything in oil....it will take a long time before supply gets in line with demand," Cramer said. 

While Cramer said oil stocks are overvalued, he said that if you have to be in any oil name, choose Chevron. 

Catch his full take in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.

