Jim Cramer Says NFL Needs to Have Players 'Under Lockdown'

Tennessee Titans players and multiple personnel members have tested positive for COVID-19 which shut down their facility earlier this week and caused their previous opponent the Minnesota Vikings to suspend activities as well. The Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend was postponed until Week 7.

"The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19," the NFL said in a statement yesterday. "The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game personnel."

Tennessee's facility will remain closed until further notice, per the NFL. Minnesota, the Titans' Week 3 opponent, plans to reopen its facility on Thursday. The Vikings will face the Texans on Sunday.

Jim Cramer weighs in on what the positive test results mean for the Titans and the NFL.

You can read more about the Titans outbreak on Sports Illustrated.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: