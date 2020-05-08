Jim Cramer: Watch Oil Next Week

What will you be watching next week?

Jim Cramer noted that next month is going to be a curious week.

Earnings season will essentially be wrapped up, and now we know that very few companies have kept their guidance, the question is: what now?

States are beginning to at least ease stay at home restrictions, if not open up altogether and on May 15, more states will let up on the restrictions that were put in place back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And then there's the stark amount of Americans who are unemployed. With another 3.1 million Americans filing for unemployment on Thursday, May 7, the question remains: how many more jobless claims will we get?

Right now, over 33 million Americans are unemployed. 33 million.

Here's what Cramer says he'll be watching next week, besides for the jobless claims that will come out next Thursday.

Next week is also Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio's monthly call for members! Except, this month there's a twist. The live call will be streamed to Street Lightning so that everyone can see the advice Cramer and his team give to members every month. You can watch it live on Thursday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET right here.

