StreetLightning
Top Stories
Stock Picks
Investing Advice
News

Jim Cramer: Watch Oil Next Week

Katherine Ross

What will you be watching next week?

Jim Cramer noted that next month is going to be a curious week. 

Earnings season will essentially be wrapped up, and now we know that very few companies have kept their guidance, the question is: what now?

States are beginning to at least ease stay at home restrictions, if not open up altogether and on May 15, more states will let up on the restrictions that were put in place back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

And then there's the stark amount of Americans who are unemployed. With another 3.1 million Americans filing for unemployment on Thursday, May 7, the question remains: how many more jobless claims will we get?

Right now, over 33 million Americans are unemployed. 33 million.

Here's what Cramer says he'll be watching next week, besides for the jobless claims that will come out next Thursday.

Next week is also Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio's monthly call for members! Except, this month there's a twist. The live call will be streamed to Street Lightning so that everyone can see the advice Cramer and his team give to members every month. You can watch it live on Thursday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET right here. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - THURSDAY, MAY 14TH AT 11:30 AM ET
Save your spot for this one time only event! Jim Cramer will be opening his premium members only monthly call to the public in an effort to help investors like you navigate these complicated times. Live with Jim Cramer will feature Jim’s advice on how he has managed the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic, his investment playbook on where he thinks the market goes next, and his answers to your most pressing questions. Register today to ask Jim your question and attend the call! Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Disney Cutting Dividend Says It Means Business, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer breaks down how to approach Disney stock after its latest earnings report came in less than magical.

Daniel Kuhn

by

dougv

How to Get Exclusive May Investing Advice From Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer is kicking off his May Action Alerts PLUS investing call on Thursday, May 14 at 11:30 ET. And for one time only, you can watch it right here on StreetLightning.

Daniel Kuhn

What Jim Cramer Expects From the Jobs Report

Jim Cramer weighs in on the jobs report after getting the jobless claims on Thursday, May 7.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Starbucks

Jim Cramer breaks down how to approach Starbucks as the coffee giant prepares to reopen a majority of its store this week.

Daniel Kuhn

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer: Uber Eats Shouldn't Compete with GrubHub

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Uber ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: I Don't Want You In GrubHub

Jim Cramer is not a fan of GrubHub after earnings. Here's why.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Paypal Is 'COVID Currency Play'

Jim Cramer discusses what he liked about Paypal's quarter and comments from CEO Dan Schulman.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: COVID-19 Gives Peloton Leg Up on Planet Fitness

Jim Cramer gives some insight into Peloton after the company beat on earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes Bristol-Myers, But Says Stock Is Headed Down

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Bristol-Myers after earnings, and why he still likes the stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: 'I Think May Is Going to Be Really Bad Month'

Jim Cramer gives his thoughts on the markets and sheds some light on why the market is able to stay positive despite negative economic data.

Katherine Ross