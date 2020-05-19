StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Why Jim Cramer Approves Nasdaq Changes? Greed Was Letting 'Stupid' Companies IPO

Katherine Ross

Nasdaq is reportedly going to set new restrictions on initial public offerings, or IPOs, which could make it harder for some Chinese companies to debut on the stock exchange. 

The news was reported by Reuters late Monday.

Then, early Tuesday, Luckin Coffee, which has been engulfed in a scandal, said that it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq. 

Let's first go over the scandal.

Back on May 12, Luckin fired its CEO as it attempts to weather multiple probes into allegations that it fabricated more than $300 million in sales last year.

Luckin said CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian, as well as chief operating officer Jian Liu have left the company after its internal investigation "has brought to the attention of the Board evidence that sheds more light on the fabricated transactions" the company detailed in early April.

"In addition to Ms. Qian and Mr. Liu, since the beginning of the Internal Investigation, the company has placed six other employees, who were involved in or had the knowledge of the fabricated transactions, on suspension or leave," Luckin said in a statement.

So, then, on Tuesday, May 19, Luckin said that Nasdaq had sent the company a notice of delisting last week. 

“The Listing Qualifications Staff cited two bases for the delisting determination,” Luckin said in a statement.

Those are “public interest concerns as raised by the fabricated transactions disclosed by the company April 2, and the company’s past failure to publicly disclose material information, citing a business model through which the previously disclosed fabricated transactions were executed.”

Luckin said it planned to request a hearing with Nasdaq over the issue and the stock will stay listed until that’s decided.

Whew.

So, with all of that said, Jim Cramer weighs in on what the change of rules would mean for Nasdaq and why the changes took so long to take place.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch Jim Cramer's Investing Club Call for Free

The Action Alerts PLUS club call with Jim Cramer was live Thursday, May 14. Cramer will be sharing what trades he is making in May for free. Recap the whole call.

StreetLightning Staff

Jim Cramer Says Moderna Needs Money - Here's Why

Moderna is issuing new shares at $76 apiece. Here's why Jim Cramer thinks it's making the right move.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says TikTok Is Snap on Fire

TikTok has a new CEO. Here's why Jim Cramer says the company is making a ton of money.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Staying at Home Is Good for Home Depot

Jim Cramer weighs in on Home Depot after earnings.

Katherine Ross

Watch Jim Cramer Tell Kohl's Investors 'Go to the Doctor' After Disappointing Earnings

Kohl's reported earnings that missed expectations. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Oil Is Demand Sensitive

June oil futures expire today. Here's what Jim Cramer is thinking.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says J.C. Penney Stock Will Never Come Back

J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy. Jim Cramer weighs in on why this may not be the end for the retailer.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer Is Watching in Walmart Earnings

Jim Cramer previews what to expect from Walmart earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Jack Ma's Departure Is 'Indictment of Softbank'

Jack Ma is stepping down from the board of Softbank. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Moderna Rallies, But Here's Why Cramer Doesn't Trust Move Higher

Moderna reported positive results from the first human trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks it means for the markets.

Katherine Ross