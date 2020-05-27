StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: 'Too Much Demand' to Think Elon Musk Has to Cut Tesla Prices

Katherine Ross

Tesla got an upgrade.

Wedbush gave Tesla a price-target bump from analyst Dan Ives, who said the electric vehicle maker appears to be “turning the corner” in terms of both demand and production recovery following the coronavirus-induced global economic shutdown.

In a research note to clients, Ives said he was lifting his one-year price target on Tesla’s stock to $800, roughly a third higher than his previous target, though he held pat on the neutral rating he’s had on the company’s shares for more than a year.

"While 2Q delivery numbers remain in flux due to a host of logistical issues as well as overall lockdown conditions now starting to ease across the U.S. and Europe, it appears underlying demand for Model 3 in China is strong, with a solid May and June likely in the cards and clear momentum heading into 2H," Ives said.

This positive outlook came as the electric carmaker announced another North America-wide sticker-price cut for its lower-cost Model 3 sedan. Tesla revealed that prices for Model 3, its cheapest and most popular car, now start at $37,990 instead of $39,990.

Tesla also lopped $5,000 off the sticker price of its Model S Performance car, which now starts at $94,990. It did the same thing for the Model X, which starts at $80,000, but left the pricing of its newest Model Y offering unchanged.

Jim Cramer said that he's looking at the demand for German Teslas as a way to see what to expect from China's Tesla sales.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Disney Needs More Than Temperature Checks to Reopen, Jim Cramer Says

Can Disney reopen safely? Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Southwest Shouldn't Be Up 2 Days in a Row

Is now the time to buy Southwest or other airlines? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Watch Jim Cramer Tell President Trump to Walk Away from Twitter

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about President Donald Trump's threats to regulate Twitter.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell Boeing Stock Here

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing's layoffs and whether or not they were inevtiable.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Don't Know How to Value Space

SpaceX's launch is taking place on Wednesday. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Mortgage Rates Show 'Counter Urban Trade'

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about mortgage rates.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Look at Corteva for a Readthrough on Brazil

Jim Cramer weighs in on Brazil, which has now surpassed New York in coronavirus cases.

Katherine Ross

Watch: Jim Cramer Says Take Novavax 'With Grain of Salt'

Jim Cramer weighs in on the potential Novavax vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Take-Two Down Makes No Sense, Buy Stock: Cramer

Jim Cramer gives his thoughts on Take-Two Interactive.

Katherine Ross

Buy Regeneron Over Merck Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Merck is joining the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Jim Cramer weighs in on what it means for investors.

Katherine Ross