Buy Regeneron Over Merck Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

Merck is the latest company to join the fight to find a coronavirus vaccine.

The company announced it was jumping into the global search for a Covid-19 cure and treatment with the development of two different vaccines to prevent it as well as an oral medication to treat it.

Merck, which has kept to the sidelines of the race for a COVID-19 vaccine and has kept quiet, announced that it was buying Vienna-based vaccine maker Themis Bioscience for an undisclosed amount and would collaborate with research nonprofit IAVI to develop two separate vaccines.

“With our singular legacy and expertise in vaccines and anti-infective medicines, we know Merck has a responsibility to engage in the scientific community’s efforts to find new medicines and vaccines to bring this pandemic to an end,” CEO Kenneth Frazier said in a statement.

“Covid-19 is an enormous scientific, medical, and global health challenge. Merck is collaborating with organizations around the globe to develop anti-infectives and vaccines that aim to alleviate suffering caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Dr. Roger Perlmutter, president of Merck Research Laboratories, said in a separate statement.

When looking at both Regeneron and Merck, Jim Cramer said he would buy Regeneron. Catch his breakdown in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

