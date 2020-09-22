TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer: Maybe Elon Musk Is Lowering the 'Hype' Around Battery Day

Katherine Ross

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again taken to Twitter ahead of Tesla's highly anticipated "Battery Day." 

Musk tweeted that the company plans to boost battery cell purchases from suppliers and foresees “significant shortages in 2022 & beyond unless we also take action ourselves.”

The tweets come a day before Tesla’s widely anticipated “Battery Day” event Tuesday at which the company is expected to reveal new battery cell technology that would significantly boost battery life.

In his tweets, Musk said that notwithstanding the announcement, Tesla intends to increase purchases of battery cells from third-party suppliers. The announcement pertains more to long-term production, particularly for semi, cybertruck, and roadster vehicles, and won’t reach high-volume production until 2022, Musk tweeted.

“The bar has gotten very high,” Jim Cramer said in an earlier segment about Tesla. “If he does not show something that indicates he’s got a battery that is game-changing, then we’re going to suffer from the same overhang that we had when Tesla was supposed to be added to the S&P 500.”

So, is this just Musk realigning lofty expectations?

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Microsoft's Acquisition of ZeniMax Media for $7.5 Billion Looks Like a Good Buy

Javier Frausto & Jacques Potts

by

kperkins2

At Last, Amazon Upgraded to Outperform at Bernstein

Jeeho Yun, Nikhil Gunderia & Alex Moreno

by

kperkins2

Oppenheimer Analysts Are 'Bullish' on Facebook, Reiterating Their Outperform Rating

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Kevin Perkins

Jim Cramer Breaks Down What to Expect From a TikTok Deal

Jim Cramer gives viewers an update on the TikTok deal.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I'm Not Unhappy With Comcast

Jim Cramer weighs in on Comcast.

Katherine Ross

Nvidia's Future Looks Bright

Nikhil Gunderia & Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Goldman Sachs Updates Views on Aerospace & Defense

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Jacques Potts

by

kperkins2

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla's Battery Day Is 'Very Bullish'

Jim Cramer likes Tesla stock ahead of its upcoming battery day. Here's why.

Katherine Ross

by

535465

Jim Cramer Says Avoid This Stock Ahead of the Election

Jim Cramer discusses UnitedHealth ahead of the election.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer on What a Supreme Court Nomination Means for the Markets

Jim Cramer discusses what a Supreme Court nomination means for the markets.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2