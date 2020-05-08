StreetLightning
How to Get Exclusive May Investing Advice From Jim Cramer

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer kicks off his May Action Alerts PLUS investing call on Thursday, May 14 at 11:30 ET, and lucky you, for one time only, you can watch it right here on TheStreet.com/Lightning.  

While Cramer's calls are normally exclusive to AAP members, given the current situation on Wall Street, Cramer is opening up his insight to you and your questions. 

The coronavirus has forever changed the markets and more importantly, the world. As of Friday, May 8, worldwide cases of coronavirus have surpassed 3.8 million with over 270,000 deaths reported according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Over a million of those cases are in the U.S. 

The social distancing implemented to combat the spread of the coronavirus has resulted in a virtual shutdown of the U.S. economy as many remain at home, businesses shutter and layoffs abound. 

In the April jobs report, the U.S. reported a loss of 20.5 million jobs and an unemployment rate of 14.7%. 

Investing in this sort of environment has been interesting to say the least. Fortunately for you, Jim Cramer is here to help. 

He and his team of experts work tirelessly to bring you the tips you need to navigate the market. During his May call, he will be revealing how the AAP team has repositioned its portfolio and which stocks it is looking to buy during the pandemic. "During this uncertain time, we want to help all the investors out there," Cramer said. 

You can watch the full call live on Thursday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET on TheStreet.com/Lightning. 

In the meantime, be sure to ask your questions below! 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - THURSDAY, MAY 14TH AT 11:30 AM ET
