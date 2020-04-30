How Jim Cramer Is Approaching Stock Market in May

It's the end of the month.

3.8 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, as the U.S. economy remained shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic that has so far forced 30.3 million Americans to file for unemployment benefits.

About one-fifth of the U.S. working population is now on unemployment benefits, and analysts are all but certain that the U.S. jobs report for April will reveal a record-breaking double-digit gain in unemployment.

And this followed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warning on Wednesday that Americans are going to see “economic data for the second quarter that is worse than any data we have seen for the economy."

He also pledged to continue to do what it takes to offset the unprecedented growth drop-off.

