Jim Cramer Explains the Importance of His Mask Challenge

There are over 19.8 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with over 731,000 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has surpassed 5 million cases with over 160,200 deaths.

According to the COVID-19 Tracking Project, there were 51,291 new cases reported Sunday. 711,984 new tests were reported. And 616 deaths were reported yesterday.

And there's two key ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

One is to physically or socially distance yourself from others by around six feet or more.

The other? Well, wear a mask when you're going to be around people.

These are two simple ways to prevent the spread.

This is why Jim Cramer and Marc Benioff teamed up to bring you the mask challenge.

The goal is to get the younger generation active in helping to design masks that not only help stop the spread, but also make masks fashionable since they'll be around for a while.

And, of course, there's also the chance to win $1 million,. You can read more about the challenge here.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: