Jim Cramer: The Banks Suck, Don't Use to Gauge Markets

Stocks are up Tuesday as investors carefully watch countries and states around the world reopen.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic began, reported a fresh outbreak of infections over the weekend, while South Korea saw an uptick of new virus cases. The city has announced that it intends to test all 11 million residents after new cases were reported.

Deaths from the virus in the U.S. surpassed 80,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This comes as states from New York to Georgia to Texas and California have begun taking steps to reopen their economies.

However, rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China were also on investors' minds Tuesday. The Trump administration moved late Monday to block investments in Chinese equities by the Thrift Savings Plan, a federal employee retirement fund.

And then, as always, there's oil. Global oil prices jumped higher Tuesday, lifting U.S. crude past $25 per barrel after Saudi Arabia said it would deepen its production cuts next month in order to more quickly mop up a glut in world supply.

So, with all of that, what is Jim Cramer paying attention to in the markets? Mainly, where the markets are getting their direction from, and rather than following the Microsoft, Amazon and Target's of America, Cramer said investors are eyeing the banks and other sectors for better for worse.

And Cramer is leaning toward for the worse, summing up his thoughts on the banks in two words, "They suck."

