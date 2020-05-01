StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: The Market Is 'Right' to Be Down

Katherine Ross

Let's talk about the markets. 

The major indices were trading lower on Friday.

Stocks in the U.S. finished lower Thursday after millions of more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the jobless numbers to more than 30 million in just six weeks. Even with Thursday's losses, however, the S&P 500 rose almost 13% in April, the index's best month since 1987.

Late Thursday, President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China-made goods. President Trump criticized the handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing. President Trump also said he’s seen evidence that the coronavirus was created in a lab in Wuhan. However, this directly contradicts what top U.S. security officials have said.

In a rare statement on Thursday, the office of the Director of National Intelligence said, “The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified.”

Watch the full video above for Cramer's full take.

