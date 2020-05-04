Jim Cramer: It's a 'Mistake' to Ignore Trump's China Comments

Let's talk about the markets.

It's Monday, May 4.

Stocks were falling in intraday trading Monday for a third straight day as tensions between the United States and China over the origin of the coronavirus renewed fears of a trade war just as countries around the world began reopening their economies.

Criticized for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump again raised the idea of reprisals against China for its lack of transparency during the early stages of the outbreak.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said over the weekend there was "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus, known as Covid-19, had emerged from a virology lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

