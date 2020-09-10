StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Listen to Oracle for News on TikTok Interest

Katherine Ross

Last month, President Donald Trump ordered that TikTok sell its U.S. operations, which could be valued anywhere between $30 billion and $50 billion, amid concerns that its China-based owner ByteDance, as well as its data collection methods, posed a risk to national security.

Walmart and Microsoft were considered front-runners for the TikTok franchise, after the world's largest retailer joined the tech giant's pursuit in late August, just days after software group Oracle Corp. indicated it was also interested in the valuable American operations. 

Read more: Buying TikTok Would Change Oracle Overnight, Jim Cramer Says

The Wall Street Journal, however, reported late Wednesday that ByteDance is negotiating a series of options with the U.S. government that could avoid a full sale, while Bloomberg reported Thursday that officials in China have insisted on pre-sale approval authority.

 With a September 20 deadline looming, it appears unlikely that a deal will be completed, raising the prospect of either a nation-wide ban on TikTok's signature app or an extension beyond Presidential elections in early November.

Jim Cramer says that, with Oracle's earnings coming up, investors have to tune in and see if Oracle still says their interested to gauge where--if they're still ongoing--the talks are at.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245 at Morgan Stanley

Javier Frausto

by

JavierFrausto

Bank of America Initiates Shares of DraftKings with a Neutral Rating

Jacques Potts

by

JavierFrausto

Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Penn National Gaming (PENN) with a Buy Rating and Street High Price Target

Javier Frausto

by

JavierFrausto

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) Soar as Evercore ISI Initiates at Outperform

Kareem Winters

by

Kingja327

Analysts Raise Adobe Price Targets Ahead of Earnings

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

by

jeehoyun

RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating on Facebook Citing Underappreciated Product Development

Kevin Perkins

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer: Find Companies That Look Expensive, But Aren't Expensive Right Now

Here's Jim Cramer's latest advice for investors.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Don't Look at Canopy Unless Biden Wins

Jim Cramer discusses the partnership between Canopy and Martha Stewart.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: ‘It’s About Damn Time’ a Woman Is a CEO of a Megabank

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the news that Citi CEO Michael Corbat will step down in early 2021 and will be replaced by Jane Fraser.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: We Need Targeted Stimulus for Restaurants and Hospitality

Jim Cramer reacts to the jobless claims report.

Katherine Ross