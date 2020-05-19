Watch Jim Cramer Tell Kohl's Investors 'Go to the Doctor' After Disappointing Earnings

Kohl's reported earnings Tuesday.

The company reported a fiscal first-quarter loss that was wider than analysts’ forecasts as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown took an even deeper toll than expected.

Kohl's posted an adjusted loss of $495 million, or $3.20 a share, for the quarter ended May 2, vs. earnings of $98 million or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Sales for the quarter totaled $2.4 billion, almost half of the $4.1 billion it brought in a year ago.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting a loss of $1.60 a share on sales of $2.5 billion.

Kohl's is looking to rebound, however, with the company recently reopening about 50% of its stores across the country, CEO Michelle Gass said.

“As we look ahead, we know this experience will have a lasting impact to customer behavior and the retail landscape, and we are evolving our strategies to ensure our relevance and to capture market share,” she said.

Kohl's noted that it was cutting inventories, reduced expenses across the board, including marketing, technology, operations, and payroll costs, and plans to cut capital expenditures by approximately $500 million

Watch the video above to see why Jim Cramer thinks that investors who own shares of Kohl's should have been listening to him for months. "Go to the doctor," Cramer suggested to Kohl's investors.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer