What Jim Cramer Expects From the Jobs Report

Over 33 million Americans have now lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Let that number sink in for a moment.

Thirty-three million.

It's simply staggering.

That some comes from another 3.2 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

33 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past seven weeks, but the numbers for the week ended May 2 were the lowest since the pandemic was declared by health authorities.

Heading into the the all important jobs report, stocks extended gains in early trading with Dow futures up over 250 points during the 5 a.m. ET hour. Market pundits across the board wonder if Wall Street has already weighed in the expected 22 million job losses.

So, what will Jim Cramer be looking for in the jobs report?

Watch the video above for more from Cramer and his thoughts on the market.

And stick with TheStreet for the latest on jobs and what it means for your wallet. We will be bringing all the coverage you need when the numbers drop at 8:30 ET.

