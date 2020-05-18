Jim Cramer: Jack Ma's Departure Is 'Indictment of Softbank'

Jack Ma stepping down from the board of SoftBank after the technology investment company, best known for its big bets on the likes of WeWork and Uber, wracked up its worst loss ever.

SoftBank announced on Monday that Ma, who has served on the board for 13 years, will step down June 25 when the company holds its annual shareholder meeting. SoftBank is run by Korean-Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son.

The announcement came as the Japanese tech conglomerate posted an annual operating loss of $13 billion and said it would withhold its dividend as its Vision Fund lost nearly $18 billion after writing down the value of investments in WeWork and Uber Technologies.

According to Bloomberg, the loss is the worst in Softbank's 39-year history.

And, on another note, on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that SoftBank is in discussions to sell a significant portion of its T-Mobile stake to Deutsche Telekom.

The transaction, if completed, would boost Deutsche Telekom’s stake in T-Mobile above 50%, according to people familiar with the matter. The German company already has voting control of the U.S. mobile-phone giant under a previous agreement with SoftBank.

Jim Cramer said Softbank has increasingly struggled with mishaps in its WeWork and Uber investments. Given Ma's status as a visionary, Cramer said Ma's departure could be viewed as an "indictment of Softbank."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer