Jim Cramer: Investors Should Treat Stocks Like Fauci Treats Vaccines

We've got a lot of news around coronavirus vaccines and antibody drugs out on Thursday.

First, Regeneron said it began human testing of its experimental antibody cocktail to treat the coronavirus.

The treatment, REGN-COV2, is described as "an investigational dual antibody cocktail" designed to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The company said that the program will consist of four study groups: hospitalized COVID-19 patients; non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 patients; uninfected people in groups that are at high risk of exposure, such as healthcare workers or first responders; and uninfected people with close exposure to COVID-19 patients.

Then there's Moderna.

The company plans to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers of its coronavirus vaccine in July.

And then, of course, there's the fact that TheStreet was able to talk to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, about the vaccine news and antibody news.

One key thing Fauci kept saying was that he's "cautiously optimistic."

So, should investors take a cue from Fauci himself?

"Take the cue from what Fauci says," said Jim Cramer. He added that sometimes the science lets Fauci down, but that Fauci has "never let us down."

