Jim Cramer: If You Believe This Is Beginning of Upheaval, It's Time to Sell

Over the weekend, there were protests and riots across the United States as many Americans took to the streets to protest following the death of George Floyd, who was killed after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.

However, Wall Street on Monday did not seem fazed by the protests and riots that took place from the Eats Coast to the West Coast, with many cities declaring curfews and the National Guard being summoned to at least 15 states, and, on Sunday night, flames in downtown Washington D.C.

Dow futures were even up slightly, but--after the market opened--the Dow traded down slightly in morning trading.

"As we head into the month of June investors that were already calibrating a pandemic, shut-down economies and tens of millions of lost jobs now must navigate spiraling civic unrest with the potential to exacerbate all of it. On top of the scenes of chaos in dozens of US cities, being broadcast over the weekend, there continues to be growing tension between the world's largest economies," noted Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National.

So, what should investors do in response to civil unrest?

Jim Cramer weighs in on what to do if you think this is only the beginning of upheaval.

