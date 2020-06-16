Trump's Possible Infrastructure Plan More Important For Roads Than 5G, Cramer Says
Katherine Ross
Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump and his administration are considering a $1 trillion plan focused on infrastructure.
The report said that the spending plan would focus on roads, bridges, and could also set aside funds for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband.
Ed Ponsi, on Ponsi Charts, said, "That's a huge program, and there are bound to be some big winners. Since the plan is focused on rebuilding America's roads and bridges, our eyes should be on construction-related companies...One name that could see a lot of action is Caterpillar (symbol CAT). Caterpillar recently saw a 50% pullback of its May/June rally, pushing the stock down to $120."
But what about companies focusing on the rollout of 5G?
Jim Cramer said that the rollout of 5G won't be as key as the roadwork.
You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.
Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci
- Dr. Fauci On J&J Vaccine Candidate: Moving Quickly Isn't at Expense of Safety
- Dr. Fauci on Regeneron: You Can't Make Statement Until Trial Results
- Fauci 'Cautiously Optimistic' on Moderna, But Phase 3 Trial Will 'Determine Efficacy'
- Fauci: Must Address Social Determinants of Health in Minority Communities During, After COVID-19
- Dr. Fauci Says Return of Sports Cannot Be Same Across U.S.
- Dr. Fauci Stresses Importance of Sports, But Health, Welfare Comes First
- Dr. Fauci Explains Why Public Wasn't Told to Wear Masks When COVID-19 Pandemic Began
- Dr. Fauci: I've 'Never Seen Anything Like' COVID-19
- Dr. Fauci Says Asymptomatic Spread of COVID-19 Is Not Rare