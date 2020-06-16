StreetLightning
Trump's Possible Infrastructure Plan More Important For Roads Than 5G, Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump and his administration are considering a $1 trillion plan focused on infrastructure.

The report said that the spending plan would focus on roads, bridges, and could also set aside funds for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband.

Ed Ponsi, on Ponsi Charts, said, "That's a huge program, and there are bound to be some big winners. Since the plan is focused on rebuilding America's roads and bridges, our eyes should be on construction-related companies...One name that could see a lot of action is Caterpillar (symbol CAT). Caterpillar recently saw a 50% pullback of its May/June rally, pushing the stock down to $120."

But what about companies focusing on the rollout of 5G?

Jim Cramer said that the rollout of 5G won't be as key as the roadwork.

