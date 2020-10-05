Jim Cramer: Individual Stocks Have So Little to Do With Fundamentals

Stocks closed firmly in the green on Monday.

President Donald Trump spent the weekend at Walter Reed Medical Center, recovering from Covid-19. While Trump's medical team was positive about his prognosis, some observers questioned the official details of Trump's health. Trump's blood oxygen level had dropped twice in recent days, and doctors had given him a steroid to treat his symptoms.

But in a tweet Monday, the president said he was "feeling really good" and would be leaving the hospital at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Renewed hopes for stimulus talks between House Democrats and the White House also were giving stocks a boost.

Trump tweeted from the hospital over the weekend that “OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS.”

“WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!” he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that Trump's diagnosis "kind of changes the dynamic" of the stimulus discussions.

Asked Sunday whether the tweet from Trump meant a coronavirus relief package was near, Pelosi responded, “No, it means that we want to see that they can agree on what we need to do to crush the virus.”

So, what's Jim Cramer watching? Watch the video above for more.

And read more from Jim Cramer on Real Money.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: