StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Explains Why Immigration Is Important for Big Tech

Katherine Ross

The Trump Administrations has said that it will suspend certain visas that allow foreigners to temporarily move to the U.S. to work. The Administration said that the broad restrictions will help to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus and will also help to improve the prospects of Americans looking for employment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some guest-worker programs will be paused starting Wednesday under the proclamation signed by President Donald Trump. 

Under the order, which is set to last until the end of the year, H-1B visas for those in fields such as technology will be suspended. So will H-2B visas for non-agricultural seasonal workers. Other programs that will be passed include -1 visas for au pairs and other short-term workers and visas for spouses of H-1B and H-2B holders. 

However, professors and scholars will be excluded from the J-1 visa restrictions. 

And the proclamation does not impact applicants who are already in the U.S. or those abroad who have been issued a visa already.

Watch the video above for more from Cramer.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Boeing's Cursed Twice

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Spotify Is 'Very Good,' Netflix Is 'Unbelievable''

Jim Cramer weighs in on Spotify after comparing the stock to Netflix.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Beyond Meat Should Be Down on Starbuck's Deals With Impossible Foods

Jim Cramer breaks down what Starbucks going meatless with Impossible Foods means for Beyond Meat stock.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Wants More Apple Sleep Updates

Jim Cramer explains what he was excited about during day one of WWDC.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Buy Nvidia Over Intel

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors following day one of Apple's WWDC and what it means for Intel stock.

Katherine Ross

Don't Trade on Navarro China Comments, Jim Cramer Warns

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Peter Navarro's comments around the U.S.-China trade deal.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: 'Rents Kill' Businesses—And Businesses Need Help

Jim Cramer weighs in on whether or not we need a second economic relief bill.

Katherine Ross

Cramer on Wirecard Controversy: 'Don't Get Sunk By One Stock'

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors based on Wirecard.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Am 'Forever Bullish' On Slack

Jim Cramer weighs in on Slack.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Watching Clorox As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Jim Cramer weighs in on the stock to watch as coronavirus cases rise.

Katherine Ross