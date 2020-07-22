StreetLightning
Cold War With China Would Be Really Bad, But Sometimes You Have to Take a Beating, Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

Tensions between the U.S. and China are escalating after the U.S. ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston, Texas.

The U.S. gave China three days to close the consulate in Houston in an "unprecedented escalation," according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a briefing on Wednesday in Beijing. 

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the closure of its consulate was initiated by the U.S. and Beijing would “react with firm countermeasures” if Washington didn’t “revoke this erroneous decision."

The State Department said the closure of the consulate was "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information." It follows the U.S. government's accusations Tuesday that two hackers in China were targeting U.S. companies involved in coronavirus research.

This news comes after the Houston Police Department tweeted early this morning that, at "About 8:25 pm on Tuesday, our officers responded to a meet the firefighter call to the China Consulate General in Houston building at 3417 Montrose Blvd. Smoke was observed in an outside courtyard area. Officers were not granted access to enter the building."

However, since the HPD is not "a lead agency in this matter" the Twitter account of HPD said that it would not be releasing any other information at the time.

Jim Cramer noted that a cold war with China would be "really bad," but "sometimes you have to take a beating." 

Catch his full take on the potential market impact of a cold war in the video above. 

