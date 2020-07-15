StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Investors Can't Overlook Hong Kong

Katherine Ross

Back on July 1, Beijing introduced a new law--a treason and sedition law--that aims to limit the autonomy of Hong Kong and banned literature critical of the Chinese Communist Party.

President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, said that he had signed legislation to impose sanctions on China following its interference with Hong Kong's autonomy.

The law is called the Hong Kong Autonomy Act and it places mandatory sanctions on Chinese officials and companies that backed Beijing's imposition of the law. 

"China's action to undermine Hong Kong's freedoms constitutes "an unusual and extraordinary threat" to the U.S. national security, foreign policy and economy, Trump said. "I hereby declare a national emergency with respect to that threat," wrote Real Money's Alex Frew McMillan in his column. "The United States has not specified which officials it will target with its Hong Kong law. But Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam can cancel any U.S. vacation plans. American authorities can seize or freeze any U.S. assets linked to anyone involved in the arrest or imprisonment of individuals under the new national security law, or the curtailment of rights like freedom of speech."

So, what does Jim Cramer think?

Watch the video above for his take on how this could impact companies. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Moderna Vaccine: What Jim Cramer Says Investors Don't Realize

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Moderna's vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Vaccine Advice: Stop Buying Airlines and Travel Stocks

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors buying and selling travel stocks off of the latest Moderna vaccine news.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Tesla's Cool, Nissan Isn't

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the new Nissan SUV.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Apple Court Ruling Isn't End of Story

Jim Cramer doesn't think you'll see a boost for Apple from winning the appeal just yet.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Would Sell UnitedHealth Stock on Earnings

UnitedHealth issued stronger than expected second quarter earnings, but here's why Jim Cramer would sell the stock.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Airlines Need Another Round of Financing

Jim Cramer weighs in on the airlines and how to approach the stocks after Delta earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

julie iannuzzi

Jim Cramer Breaks Down His Mask Challenge

Wondering why Jim Cramer is talking about masks so much?

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Ford Needs More Money

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Ford after the unveil of the new Bronco.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Citi Is a Buy After Earnings

Jim Cramer has some a suggestion for those eyeing Citigroup after earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on JPMorgan: 'I Would Hate to Be Against Them'

Jim Cramer breaks down JPMorgan earnings and why 'fabulous' would be the word he would use to describe the company's balance sheet.

DanKuhn14