Jim Cramer: If You Don't Own Gold, Buy

Ahead of President Donald Trump's press conference on China, both gold and silver prices were trading higher on Friday morning.

"Gold is up half a percent in early Friday trade, buoyed by a slight softening of the dollar as it continues to bounce of key $1,700 support. I don't think anyone is getting carried away just yet, any rally feels like a monumental effort at the moment and even when breakouts occur, there seems plenty of sellers willing to come in and fade the move. We may see more of this in the coming sessions," Craig Erlam, senior market strategist of OANDA Europe, wrote in a note this morning.

Gold "is correct to own in any environment. I caution that it has moved a lot since the merger and I am sensitive to people who say I just got on it even as I got on it when the merger occurred a long time ago. Mark Bristow is a great CEO," wrote Jim Cramer on Twitter.

Jim Cramer explains whether or not today is a good time to buy into gold.

"I have been very sanguine about gold my entire career," said Cramer.

