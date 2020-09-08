Jim Cramer: GM Is a Car Company That Uses 'Decent Technology'

General Motors carmaker said it would take a $2 billion stake in electric-truck startup Nikola.

GM said it will receive an 11% stake in Nikola, as well as the right to nominate a director to the board, as it unveiled a joint venture with the Phoenix-based startup founded by Trevor Milton. The deal will see GM building the Nikola Badger, a fully-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric pickup truck, as well as becoming the exclusive supplier of fuel cells around the world--outside of Europe--for Nikola's Class 7/8 trucks.

"This strategic partnership with Nikola, an industry leading disrupter, continues the broader deployment of General Motors' all-new Ultium battery and Hydrotec fuel cell systems," said CEO Mary Barra. "We are growing our presence in multiple high-volume EV segments while building scale to lower battery and fuel cell costs and increase profitability. In addition, applying General Motors' electrified technology solutions to the heavy-duty class of commercial vehicles is another important step in fulfilling our vision of a zero-emissions future."

"By joining together, we get access to their validated parts for all of our programs, General Motors' Ultium battery technology and a multi-billion dollar fuel cell program ready for production. Nikola immediately gets decades of supplier and manufacturing knowledge, validated and tested production-ready EV propulsion, world-class engineering and investor confidence," said Nikola's executive chairman Trevor Milton. "Most importantly, General Motors has a vested interest to see Nikola succeed. We made three promises to our stakeholders and have now fulfilled two out of three promises ahead of schedule."

