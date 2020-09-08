StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: GM Is a Car Company That Uses 'Decent Technology'

Katherine Ross

General Motors carmaker said it would take a $2 billion stake in electric-truck startup Nikola.

GM said it will receive an 11% stake in Nikola, as well as the right to nominate a director to the board, as it unveiled a joint venture with the Phoenix-based startup founded by Trevor Milton. The deal will see GM building the Nikola Badger, a fully-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric pickup truck, as well as becoming the exclusive supplier of fuel cells around the world--outside of Europe--for Nikola's Class 7/8 trucks.

"This strategic partnership with Nikola, an industry leading disrupter, continues the broader deployment of General Motors' all-new Ultium battery and Hydrotec fuel cell systems," said CEO Mary Barra. "We are growing our presence in multiple high-volume EV segments while building scale to lower battery and fuel cell costs and increase profitability. In addition, applying General Motors' electrified technology solutions to the heavy-duty class of commercial vehicles is another important step in fulfilling our vision of a zero-emissions future."

"By joining together, we get access to their validated parts for all of our programs, General Motors' Ultium battery technology and a multi-billion dollar fuel cell program ready for production. Nikola immediately gets decades of supplier and manufacturing knowledge, validated and tested production-ready EV propulsion, world-class engineering and investor confidence," said Nikola's executive chairman Trevor Milton. "Most importantly, General Motors has a vested interest to see Nikola succeed. We made three promises to our stakeholders and have now fulfilled two out of three promises ahead of schedule."

Jim Cramer weighs in on GM in the video above.

"In the end, if GM doesn't spinoff its battery business, then who cares," asks Cramer.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

