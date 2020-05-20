StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Fed Expanding Money Supply at 'Shocking Levels'

Katherine Ross

We've heard a lot from Jerome Powell over the past week.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday to discuss the $2 trillion CARES Act.

Powell, in prepared testimony for his hearing before the Senate committee concerning the $2 trillion economic-relief package, is expected to say the Fed will double down on its commitment to do all it can to keep financial markets functioning and liquid.

“We are committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy in this challenging time even as we recognize that these actions are only a part of a broader public-sector response,” Powell said.

On Sunday, Powell sat down with CBS News' "60 Minutes” in an interview with Scott Pelley.

Powell said the United States can expect a gradual and likely bumpy recovery as lockdowns are lifted during the coronavirus pandemic, adding a full-blown sequel to the Great Depression isn't likely.

Powell did caution: "I think, though, it'll be a while before we really feel well recovered."

So, with Powell's comments this week, what should we expect to hear from the Fed in the minutes that will be released later this afternoon?

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
