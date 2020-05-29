StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Tesla Is Now a China Story, Jim Cramer

Katherine Ross

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gotten his first payout.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Tesla said that CEO Elon Musk had earned the first portion of a huge performance-based stock options package that ties his pay to Tesla's valuation. 

Musk was granted 1,688,670 Tesla stock options with an exercise prices of $350.02, according to the filing, and Musk can exercise the options as of today. Under those terms, the stock would net about $780 million based on Thursday's closing price of $805.81. The award was contingent upon Tesla reaching and maintaining a market capitalization of $100 billion.

The performance plan was approved by Tesla's board in 2018. Under the details of the plan, Musk could receive 12 total stock tranches, each equaling 1% of outstanding shares, if he remains at Tesla and meets valuation and operational milestones.

Jim Cramer said that, even if Musk questions the stock price of Tesla again, that he doesn't think that it would impact Tesla's stock price in the long-term. 

Watch the full video above for more from Cramer.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Salesforce Earnings Preview: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Salesforce is slated to report earnings after the bell. Here's what Jim Cramer will be watching.

Katherine Ross

by

JEisner

Jim Cramer: President Trump Should Focus on Economy, Not Twitter

Jim Cramer said it's time for the president to focus on the economy instead of his spat with Twitter.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: If You Don't Own Gold, Buy

Jim Cramer gives his latest thoughts on gold.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Marvell Hit the Ball Out of the Park In 5G

Marvell reported earnings. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about the company.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Care for Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth reported earnings. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about the company.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Costco Actually Had Strong Quarter

Jim Cramer says Costco had a strong quarter 'masquerading as a weak quarter.'

Daniel Kuhn

Own Dollar General Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer takes a look at Dollar General earnings and how he plans to approach the stock going forward.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer: Boeing's 737 Production Restart 'More Important Than People Realize'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing resuming production of the 737 Max.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes Way Dollar Tree Looks

Jim Cramer weighs in on Dollar Tree after it reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Trump Reduced U.S. Dependence on China

Has President Trump reduced U.S. dependence on China? Jim Cramer breaks down the latest on U.S.- China relations.

Katherine Ross