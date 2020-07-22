StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says Tesla's Elon Musk Deserves 'Every Bit' of His Payday

Katherine Ross

Tesla CEO Elon Musk qualified for a payout of $2.1 billion, his second massive compensation award from the electric carmaker.

Tesla's average trailing market value over six months rose above $150 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg, meaning the CEO can exercise an additional 1.69 million stock options, though he must wait at least five years before he can sell them.

The options have a strike price of $350.02, meaning Musk would reap a $2.1 billion gain if he exercised and could immediately sell the shares, Bloomberg noted.

The stock of Tesla is trading over $1,500 a share and the stock is up over 497% in the past year. 

TheStreet's Martin Baccardax discussed how Tesla could make its way on to the S&P 500 later this year. 

Tesla could "justify one of the most electrifying moves in U.S. market history if the clean-energy carmaker can post a quarterly profit after the close of trading Wednesday," wrote Baccardax. "Tesla will clear a significant hurdle towards its inclusion on the benchmark if its able to publish a GAAP profit for the second quarter after the close of trading Wednesday, a figure that would mark four consecutive quarters in the black for the Palo Alto, California-based carmaker."

Watch the video above for more on what this payday means for the Musk and Tesla overall.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

