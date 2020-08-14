Election season is just around the corner.

And we're still in the thick of it when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are over 20.9 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 760,000 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has surpassed 5.2 million cases with over 167,000 deaths.

"With just 84 days remaining until the U.S. Presidential Election, now’s the time for investors to ‘President-proof’ their investments. As it stands, Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden looks set to be the likely winner against President Trump. Biden has been leading numerous national polls and in nearly every poll in the main six battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin," wrote Nigel Green on TheStreet's Ecomonitor.

"Nevertheless, according to the latest polls, President Trump’s position is no longer weakening. Of course, as expected global media has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic over the past five months," he continued. "Therefore, it’s not hard to forget that the defining issue of 2020 for investors was always supposed to be the U.S. Presidential Election. Whoever wins on November 3, we will likely see some key policy shifts which may impact investments, tax, regulatory landscapes and corporate earnings, as well as other issues, over the coming four years."

More: Jim Cramer Says Buy UnitedHealth If Kamala Harris Becomes Vice President

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: