ECB Proves U.S. Needs Another Stimulus Bill: Jim Cramer

Katherine Ross

Here comes more...stimulus.

The European Central Bank boosted its coronavirus bond-buying program by a larger-than-expected €600 billion Thursday while issuing a downbeat growth and inflation forecast for the region's blighted economy.

The ECB said its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program would increase to €1.35 trillion and extended by around six months to June of 2021. Proceeds from the program will also be reinvested until at least the end of 2022, the ECB said, allowing the bank to buy more debt from peripheral Eurozone countries such as Italy and Spain.

The ECB said 2020 inflation is likely to average 0.3%, a sharp decline from its March forecast of 1.1% and well below the 'close to but below 2% "price stability" target it sets for itself. 2021 inflation was forecast at 1.3%. 

"The Governing Council continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry," the bank said in a statement.

Jim Cramer said Wednesday that we should all keep our eyes on Europe. With this latest news, what does Cramer think?

He says that this is proof that the U.S. needs another stimulus bill.

Watch the full video above for more.

