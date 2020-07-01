StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Is Trimming Portfolio as Coronavirus Cases Rise

Katherine Ross

Let's talk about the coronavirus.

There are 10.4 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 511,000 deaths.

The U.S. has 2.6 million cases and 127,000 deaths.

On Tuesday, the U.S. reported 47,000 across the U.S., which beats previous records. This is the fourth time in a week that the U.S. has posted a new record for a single day.

Alaska, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas all reported single-day highs. Arizona announced over 4,600 new cases, California announced 7,800 and Texas announced 6,800.

Dr. Fauci gave a stark warning yesterday, telling Senate members that we could see new cases rise to 100,000 a day if behaviors don’t change. 

Currently, the U.S. is seeing an average of 40,000 cases per day.

"The numbers speak for themselves. I’m very concerned. I’m not satisfied with what’s going on because we’re going in the wrong direction," Fauci said. "Clearly we are not in total control right now.”

So, what does this mean for the economy, which is hurting after being shutdown?

Jim Cramer says that his Cramer COVID-19 index shouldn't be leading the market.

Watch the full video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer on Second Quarter: Lots of 'Ingenuity' on Wall Street

Jim Cramer gives us his biggest takeaway of the second quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer Explains What Biden's Plans to End Trump Tax Cuts Mean for Wall Street

Jim Cramer weighs in on Joe Biden's candidacy and Biden's plans to end Trump era tax cuts mean for Wall Street.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

FedEx Stock Could Be Headed to $200: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer breaks down how he's approaching FedEx stock after the world's largest package shipper reported earnings that beat the Wall Street consensus.

DanKuhn14

Boeing's New CEO Has Not Distinguished Himself, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing and the progress of its new executive.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Beyond Meat's Alibaba Partnership Is 'Reason to Buy Beyond'

Beyond Meat has a new partnership. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I've Had it With Facebook

Jim Cramer is watching the companies that plan to pause advertising. Here's how he feels about Facebook stock now.

Katherine Ross

by

dougv

Jim Cramer Says Micron's Future Lies in 5G

Jim Cramer has an eye on Micron's earnings and what he thinks could come next.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Calls Lululemon 'Unbelievable'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Lululemon after its move to acquire Mirror.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Focus on Bank Earnings After Wells Fargo Dividend Cut

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the banks as Wells Fargo cuts its dividend.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Common Stock of Bankrupt Companies Is Worthless

Jim Cramer weighs in on Chesapeake Energy and how investors should approach common stock of a bankrupt company.

Katherine Ross