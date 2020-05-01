Jim Cramer: Coronavirus Worst Case Scenario Assumes Everyone Else Is Wrong

Since mid-March, many Americans have been ordered to stay inside to protect themselves and others from spreading the coronavirus.

But just how much longer can this continue with some states reopening?

An article from CNN on May 1, cited experts who said that the pandemic could go on for up to two more years.

"Whichever scenario the pandemic follows (assuming at least some level of ongoing mitigation measures), we must be prepared for at least another 18 to 24 months of significant COVID-19 activity, with hot spots popping up periodically in diverse geographic areas. As the pandemic wanes, it is likely that SARS-CoV-2 will continue to circulate in the human population and will synchronize to a seasonal pattern with diminished severity over time, as with other less pathogenic coronaviruses, such as the betacoronaviruses OC43 and HKU1, (Kissler 2020) and past pandemic influenza viruses have done," the report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy read.

