Jim Cramer: A Coronavirus Vaccine in 6 Months Is 'Inconceivable'

President Donald Trump has said that he believes that there could be a vaccine for the coronavirus by year's end.

“We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year,” he said during a question and answer interview that aired on Fox News on Sunday.

Experts, however, have said that a vaccine would take 18 months, and possibly longer, to get a proper vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House task force expert and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said that doses of a vaccine by January is "doable."

However, Jim Cramer has tweeted about his hesitation around a vaccine being readily available by years end.

Watch the full video above for Cramer's full take.

