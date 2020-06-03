StreetLightning
Why Jim Cramer Is More Focused on Regeneron Despite Fauci's Moderna Comments

Katherine Ross

Could we have mass vaccine doses ready to be rolled out by 2021?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a prominent figure in the U.S.’s fight against the coronavirus, said that the U.S. should have around a hundred million doses of one candidate COVID-19 vaccine by the beginning of 2021 in an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Fauci also said that Moderna’s vaccine candidate should go into the final stages of trials--A.K.A Phase III--by mid-summer.

He said, “The real business end of this all will be the Phase III that starts in the first week of July, hopefully...We want to get as many data points as we can.”

The final stage will include around 30,000 people between the ages of 18 and 55, and some elderly as well as people with underlying health conditions, both groups who are particularly impacted by the coronavirus.

Fauci did note that the plan is to manufacture vaccine doses before it’s even clear whether or not the vaccine works, so that--if the vaccine does work--it can be handed out quickly. That means manufacturing around 100 million doses.

When asked about what this means, Jim Cramer said, "To me, I'm much more impressed with what Regeneron is doing."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

