Vaccine Could Speed Up Coronavirus Timeline, Jim Cramer Says

There are over 3.2 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with over 230,000 deaths.

The U.S. has over a million cases and over 60,000 deaths.

New York has 300,000 cases and over 18,000 fatalities.

Spain has 213,000 cases and 24,000 deaths.

And then on Friday, the major indices were down after President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China-made goods. President Trump criticized the handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing. President Trump also said he’s seen evidence that the coronavirus was created in a lab in Wuhan. However, this directly contradicts what top U.S. security officials have said.

In a rare statement on Thursday, the office of the Director of National Intelligence said, “The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified.”

