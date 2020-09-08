Jim Cramer: I'm Concerned That President Trump 'Tainted' News About a Vaccine

According to Johns Hopkins, There are over 27.3 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 893,000 deaths.

The U.S. has surpassed 6.3 million cases with over 189,000 deaths.

Per the COVID-19 Tracking Project, there were 28,628 new cases reported Monday. 586,476 new tests were reported. And 224 deaths were reported yesterday.

President Donald Trump has said that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready right before the election, but the big vaccine makers are saying not so fast.

Nine vaccine markers--Pfizer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Novavax, are all in the middle of clinical trials. So far, Pfizer has been the only company to indicate that it could have late-stage results come October, but that’s not a given.

The companies, in a joint statement, said, “historic pledge... to uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work towards potential global regulatory filings and approvals of the first Covid-19 vaccines.”

This comes after the FDA, just last month, said that the normal approval process may be bypassed for a COVID-19 vaccine so long as officials were convinced that the benefits outweigh the risk.

The World Health Organization warned about being cautious in the approach to get a vaccine out.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, said last week, "If you are making a decision about the vaccine, you'd better be sure you have very good evidence that it is both safe and effective.” He then added that he is "not concerned about political pressure."

