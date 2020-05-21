StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says Trump Tweets 'Highly Emotional,' Not Thinking Market Impact

Katherine Ross

President Trump is going after China once again. 

In a series of tweets, Trump criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping saying a "disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe” by China "all comes from the top."

Trump again accused China of having the ability but declining, to stop the spread of the deadly virus, which has infected more than 5 million people around the world. He also appeared to direct his criticism towards President Xi Xinping, a notable move given that China is heading into two days of annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing. 

Trump's most recent attack was followed by data from the World Health Organization, which indicated the biggest single-day increase -- of 106,000 -- in coronavirus infections since the outbreak was first identified earlier this year, as the pandemic begins to take hold in Africa and spreads deeper into South America.

Trump's tweets followed passage of a bill by the U.S. Senate Wednesday that could bar some Chinese companies, such as Alibaba, from listing on U.S. stock exchanges.

Jim Cramer says Trump's tweets have gotten "highly emotional" and he may not necessarily be thinking about the potential market impact. Catch his full take in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.


