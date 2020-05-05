Jim Cramer: Nobody Has Answers About Reopening Safely

States are beginning to reopen.

The U.S. has around 1.1 million cases and 69,000 deaths.

The latest state to reopen is California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, which was also the first state to shut down its economy over the coronavirus outbreak, said stay-at-home rules would be loosened modestly beginning Friday.

The announcement comes after states such as Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Pennsylvania and Colorado have all announced various plans and phases of reopening.

Georgia was the first state to reopen, allowing businesses such as hair salons, movie theaters and restaurants to all reopen back in late April.

Other states have joined in.

However, states such as New York stay locked down.

Watch the full video above for Jim Cramer's full take.

Want to know what Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are thinking about the markets and the stocks they're watching? Sign up on Action Alerts PLUS for more.

Cramer and the team are weighing in on what members need to know about the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the market. Here's how you can recap his entire April show.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer