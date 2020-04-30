Jim Cramer: Believe Coronavirus Can Be Contained, Buy Stocks

Whew.

It's the end of the month.

So, what's your biggest takeaway from this month?

Before we get into Jim Cramer's biggest takeaways, let's go over what you need to know about the market and the coronavirus.

About one-fifth of the U.S. working population is now on unemployment benefits, and analysts are all but certain that the U.S. jobs report for April will reveal a record-breaking double-digit gain in unemployment.

As of April 30, around 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

Valuations have, on the other hand, been stretching to levels that haven't been seen in years, despite risks that lockdowns may be met with more spread of the coronavirus.

Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson recently noted in his research that the S & P 500 should meet near-term resistance at the 2,900 mark, which is roughly where the index sits, noted TheStreet's Jacob Sonenshine.

