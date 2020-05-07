StreetLightning
Top Stories
Stock Picks
Investing Advice
News

Jim Cramer Likes Bristol-Myers, But Says Stock Is Headed Down

Katherine Ross

Another day, another earnings report.

Bristol-Myers said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in March came in at $1.72 per share, up 56% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.49 per share, as the impact of last year's $78 billion purchase of cancer drug specialist Celgene helped boost its bottom line.

Revenues, Bristol-Myers said, rose 8.2% to $10.78 billion, again beating analysts' estimates of a $10.02 billion tally.

"Our teams have maintained a reliable supply of medicine globally, implemented innovative programs to ensure patients continue to have access to needed medicines and supported relief efforts around the world," said CEO Giovanni Caforio. "This experience has brought our new company together in a way that reinforces our values and what we can do for patients.”

Jim Cramer weighs in on what he likes about Bristol-Myers Squibb, and its earnings report, in the video above.

Cramer also has some other names in his portfolio that he's watching closely over on Action Alerts PLUS. Head over to see more from Cramer and his team and watch his exclusive Daily Rundown Show with Katherine Ross.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - THURSDAY, MAY 14TH AT 11:30 AM ET
Save your spot for this one time only event! Jim Cramer will be opening his premium members only monthly call to the public in an effort to help investors like you navigate these complicated times. Live with Jim Cramer will feature Jim’s advice on how he has managed the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic, his investment playbook on where he thinks the market goes next, and his answers to your most pressing questions. Register today to ask Jim your question and attend the call! Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Disney Cutting Dividend Says It Means Business, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer breaks down how to approach Disney stock after its latest earnings report came in less than magical.

Daniel Kuhn

by

dougv

Jim Cramer Says Buy Starbucks

Jim Cramer breaks down how to approach Starbucks as the coffee giant prepares to reopen a majority of its store this week.

Daniel Kuhn

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer: Uber Eats Shouldn't Compete with GrubHub

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Uber ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Don't Want You In GrubHub

Jim Cramer is not a fan of GrubHub after earnings. Here's why.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Paypal Is 'COVID Currency Play'

Jim Cramer discusses what he liked about Paypal's quarter and comments from CEO Dan Schulman.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: COVID-19 Gives Peloton Leg Up on Planet Fitness

Jim Cramer gives some insight into Peloton after the company beat on earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: 'I Think May Is Going to Be Really Bad Month'

Jim Cramer gives his thoughts on the markets and sheds some light on why the market is able to stay positive despite negative economic data.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Shopify

Jim Cramer gives his thoughts on Shopify.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Would Like to Buy More CVS

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on CVS after it posted earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says The Real Issue With GM Is China

Jim Cramer weighs in on General Motors stock after the automaker reported earnings.

Katherine Ross