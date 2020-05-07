Jim Cramer Likes Bristol-Myers, But Says Stock Is Headed Down

Another day, another earnings report.

Bristol-Myers said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in March came in at $1.72 per share, up 56% from the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.49 per share, as the impact of last year's $78 billion purchase of cancer drug specialist Celgene helped boost its bottom line.

Revenues, Bristol-Myers said, rose 8.2% to $10.78 billion, again beating analysts' estimates of a $10.02 billion tally.

"Our teams have maintained a reliable supply of medicine globally, implemented innovative programs to ensure patients continue to have access to needed medicines and supported relief efforts around the world," said CEO Giovanni Caforio. "This experience has brought our new company together in a way that reinforces our values and what we can do for patients.”

