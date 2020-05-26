StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Look at Corteva for a Readthrough on Brazil

Katherine Ross

Let's go over the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic. 

There are 5.5 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 346,000 deaths.

In the U.S., there are 1.6 million cases and 98,000 deaths.

Brazil has over 374,000 cases, which surpasses New York state’s 362,000 cases.

Brazil, according to data from Johns Hopkins, has over 23,000 deaths.

New York has 362,000 cases across the state and has over 23,000 deaths.

Russia has around 362,000 cases and--per data from Johns Hopkins--has 3,800 deaths.

Brazil has quickly risen in the number of cases that the country has. 

Just yesterday--on Monday, May 25--Brazil actually surpassed the U.S. for the highest number of coronavirus fatalities over a 24-hour period, per Reuters. 

Brazil confirmed 807 deaths, and the U.S. reported 620.

Brazil has officially become the country with the second-highest coronavirus cases in the world.

When looking at death counts, Brazil has the sixth-highest death count.

 The United Kingdom, which has 266,000 cases, has the second-highest fatality count--right behind the U.S.--with over 37,000 deaths.

Watch the video above to see what Jim Cramer thinks that Brazil's count means for the global markets. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.

