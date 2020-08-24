Jim Cramer Says Box Office Doesn't Matter Until There's a Vaccine

A movie netting $4 million in box-office sales over the course of a weekend, in "Normal Times" would mean that the movie was an unequivocal flop.

And yet...the $4 million that "Unhinged," a Russell Crowe thriller that takes the concept of road rage to a new level, pulled in in ticket sales this past weekend is being viewed as a potential turning point for the pandemic-stricken movie-theater business.

“Unhinged” became the first post-pandemic movie release of the year on Friday, opening in 1,823 locations across the U.S. and Canada, according to industry research firm Comscore. Only about one-third of the 5,800 theater locations have reopened.

And while barely a blip in terms of normal, pre-pandemic big-screen releases and ticket sales, which typically tally in the tens and hundreds of millions, the results were deemed a success for the low-budget movie, which cost $33 million to make.

They have also deemed it a sign of consumers’ willingness to enter dark, confined spaces with others in order to be entertained by the big screen--concerns that cinema owners like AMC Entertainment and Cinemark Holdings have been facing.

But, the fact that "Unhinged" brought in box-office revenue at all is being viewed as a sign of a rebound. Next weekend, Disney will debut in theaters its long-delayed X-Men spinoff “New Mutants,” while “Unhinged” adds some 500 screens to its release.

