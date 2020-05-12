Jim Cramer: Be Long on Take-Two

Let's talk about video game stocks.

Take-Two, Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts are three of the top video games stocks.

But out of those three, only one really catches Cramer's eye: Take-Two.

He breaks down why in the clip above.

But, ahead of Take-Two's earnings, let's go over Activision and EA's quarters. Here's what the CFO/COO of EA and CEO fo Activision had to say after the companies reported earnings last week.

“Our results this quarter prove the value of the live service's path we’ve been on now for a decade,” Blake Jorgensen, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at EA, said in a statement. “The breadth and depth of our live services give the flexibility we need at times like this to meet player needs.”

“In the face of so many difficulties,” CEO of Activision, Bobby Kotick said, “our employees have made certain that the joy, the engagement, and the benefits of gaming remain an effective way to help keep our 400 million players around the world connected and safe."

Cramer and the team at Action Alerts PLUS will be hosting a live monthly conference call on Thursday, May 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET right here on Street Lightning. Tune in on Thursday to hear more about the video game sector and why Cramer picked Take-Two.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer