Jim Cramer Says Be Careful Blaming David Solomon

Katherine Ross

Over the weekend, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and the Chainsmokers performed at an event, which was a drive-in event, called "Safe & Sound."

The event had space for 600 cars and was held in Southampton, New York this past weekend. 

Solomon performed for an hour. 

In an interview with Bloomberg, Solomon said, "The group that put this together did an incredible job in a difficult environment."

However, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York may disagree. 

In a tweet, Cuomo said, "“Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled.”

He continued to say, "The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health."

In the tweet, Cuomo had a video showing hundreds of people in close quarters and not social distancing. 

So, what does Jim Cramer think? Should Solomon have been more responsible?

Cramer said that we should all "be careful blaming [Solomon]." 

But he did note that should Solomon should not have continued performing after seeing what was happening.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

