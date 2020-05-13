StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Banks Could End Up With Really Bad Loan Book

Katherine Ross

Bank stocks are in a house of pain right now.

One of the worst sectors to be invested in right now is the banking sector and it doesn't look like things are going to turn around anytime soon after Dr. Fauci's testimony before the Senate. Several banks struggled to paint anything but a grim picture when they reported financials in the past month and unfortunately didn't meet much of what TheStreet wanted to see during their earnings.

Jim Cramer took to Twitter to talk about his feelings around the banking sector on Wednesday.

He tweeted, "We must now focus on all the bank stocks for our next clue. They have been going down relentlessly. At what point will it matter to my COVID Index?"

"Because I think without the opening of most places we will have so many defaults that they will take the banks under with them and then a health crisis becomes a credit crisis and that's a heck of a lot harder to get out of. With this level of unemployment already we can take the entire economic edifice down. Too many revolvers have been drawn, too many loans to car dealers, retailers, franchisers, all of which are in jeopardy, which is why the bank stocks trade as if their dividends are in jeopardy. They are unless we forcefully open our economy and stop doing silly things like banning Elon Musk from making cars," Cramer wrote in his Real Money evening column on Tuesday, May 12.

Read more from the column here. 

Cramer said, "You have a lot of companies that had great credit [had businesses] that were shut down. That means a lot of forgiveness..."

Watch the video above for more. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - THURSDAY, MAY 14TH AT 11:30 AM ET
Save your spot for this one time only event! Jim Cramer will be opening his premium members only monthly call to the public in an effort to help investors like you navigate these complicated times. Live with Jim Cramer will feature Jim’s advice on how he has managed the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic, his investment playbook on where he thinks the market goes next, and his answers to your most pressing questions. Register today to ask Jim your question and attend the call! Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Believes Amazon Buying AMC Is Possibility

Jim Cramer weighs in on Amazon's reported interest in AMC.

Katherine Ross

by

Aol_xp

People Who Disagree with Elon Musk Reopening Short Tesla: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer says the majority of those arguing Tesla CEO Elon Musk shouldn't reopen are short the stock.

Daniel Kuhn

by

BillEnright

PepsiCo Pulling Ads Has Everything to Do with Sports, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Disney, CBS, NBC and AT&T saying that as much as 50% of their third-quarter corporate ad spending on cable and broadcast TV may be at risk.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I'm Looking Out for the People Who Were Me Before I Made Money

A second coronavirus relief bill is headed for a vote. Jim Cramer breaks down his takeaways after interviewing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: No Way That J.C. Penney Survives

How should investors approach J.C. Penney after it heads ever closer to bankruptcy. Jim Cramer says there's no way the retailer can survive.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Thinks TikTok Is 'Hottest Company on Earth'

Who wins the battle of Quibi versus Tiktok? Jim Cramer calls TikTok the hottest company on Earth after Tencent reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

Tech Companies Will Follow Twitter's Footsteps, Says Jim Cramer

Twitter is allowing its employees to work from home permanently. Jim Cramer breaks down what it means for the stock and the future of Silicon Valley.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Grubhub Merger Would Send Uber to $35

Watch Jim Cramer get real about his thoughts about reports Uber is trying to merge with Grubhub.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Elon Musk Is Right About Tesla Factory Reopening

Jim Cramer breaks down how to approach Tesla after Elon Musk sues Alameda County as its Fremont, California factory remains largely shuttered.

Daniel Kuhn

by

JBoss83

Jim Cramer: Be Long on Take-Two

There's one video game stock that stands out from the rest for Jim Cramer.

Katherine Ross