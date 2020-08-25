Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group formally filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Tuesday, looking to raise as much as $30 billion to fund its expansion plans.

Ant is the online payments affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and will use the proceeds from the sale to expand cross-border payments and enhance its research and development capabilities, it said in the filing.

The company did not provide a share price range or amount to be raised in the IPO, though expectations are that it is looking to raise a reported $30 billion, topping Saudi Aramco’s record $29 billion IPO.

Valued at $150 billion after a 2018 private fundraising round, Ant has evolved into an online mall for everything from loans and travel services to food delivery and robo-investing in an effort to lure customers back from Tencent Holdings.

Ant posted more than $2 billion in profit in the fourth quarter, based on calculations made from Alibaba’s filing.

Apart from mobile payments service Alipay, Ant Group also operates one of the world’s largest money market funds and runs Zhima Credit, which is is commonly known as Sesame Credit, a "proprietary trust score" credit rating system.

A public offering in both Hong Kong and Shanghai also will give foreign investors a chance to own a piece of Ant, which is a welcome development at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has catapulted the e-commerce industry, particularly in China.

