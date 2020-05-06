Jim Cramer on ADP Payrolls: 'We're On Thin Ice'

What should we be prepared to see from the jobs report on Friday?

Well, quite frankly, there may be a stark lack of job adds last month.

ADP and Moody's Analytics reported on Wednesday that companies reduced payrolls by 20.236 million in through mid-April as the worst of the coronavirus-induced economic freeze began claiming vast numbers of full and part-time positions.

Economists surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 21 million private payroll jobs last month. The report covered the period through April 12, when the majority of businesses had closed their doors as the pandemic rolled across the United States.

